New road work inaugurated

20 January 2022 19:26 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the laying of new roads at a cost of ₹ 12 crore.

The new roads will be laid at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Diamond Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, P and T Colony, Paulpandi Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Anna Nagar Second Street, Bharathi Nagar and Polepettai West.

She also inspected the laying of drinking water pipes in Kathirvel Nagar and asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest.