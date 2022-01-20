Madurai20 January 2022 19:26 IST
New road work inaugurated
Updated: 20 January 2022 19:26 IST
THOOTHUKUDI
Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the laying of new roads at a cost of ₹ 12 crore.
The new roads will be laid at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Diamond Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, P and T Colony, Paulpandi Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Anna Nagar Second Street, Bharathi Nagar and Polepettai West.
She also inspected the laying of drinking water pipes in Kathirvel Nagar and asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest.
