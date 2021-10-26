Relaying of PACR Salai begins

Rajapalayam

26 October 2021 21:37 IST

The Rajapalayam Municipality has taken up relaying of a small stretch of PACR Salai that has been ridden with potholes for several months. The contract for the road was awarded six months back, but the work was not taken up. Light vehicles and two-wheelers were using this road to commute to and from Chatrapatti after the railway gate on Rajapalayam-Chatrapatti Road was closed for taking up road over bridge work.

“Traffic on this road has increased manifold as the town residents were forced to use this road after the closure of the railway gate. However, it has been in a very bad shape for long despite continuous protests,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) town secretary, B. Mariappan. The party took up a signature campaign underlining the need for re-laying the work before the monsoon as it was posing danger to the road users. The copy of the signature campaign was handed over to the Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar, Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian, and the municipal Commissioner, A. Sundarammal a fortnight back. The party had threatened to intensify its protest if the work was not started immediately.

“We are happy that the municipality has begun the road laying work for nearly 250 metres. The road will be of great help for the road users to reach Chatrapatti via Ganapathiyapuram,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He hoped the road work was completed before the monsoon rain got intensified.