Damaged service road to be laid in a week

THOOTHUKUDI

07 October 2021 20:35 IST

All potholes on Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi four-lane will be closed: Project Director, NHAI

As the dangerously damaged service roads on both sides of the bridge under construction on the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi National Highway at Pudukottai are causing accidents and altercations – even scuffle at times – steps have been taken to re-lay these roads.

Moreover, all the potholes on the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi four-lane will be closed within a week to make the stretch safer, Project Director, NHAI, Thoothukudi, Shankar, has assured.

After the four-lane Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi National Highway was opened for traffic a decade ago, the NHAI decided to construct a bridge at Pudukottai to ensure safety of those who enter this hamlet. Even as construction of this bridge is consuming several months, the service roads laid on both sides of the roads are dangerously damaged and full of potholes to cause accidents everyday.

Advertising

Advertising

“While the two-wheeler riders fall on the ground due to the deep potholes on these service roads, the car tyres become flat on hitting these pits. We witness at least ten accidents at this danger zone,” a shopkeeper having his shop near the service road says.

When a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was proceeding from Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi a few days ago, the driver of the car following the bus tried to overtake the passenger vehicle even as it was crossing this ‘danger zone’ late in the night. Since there is full of potholes for about a km on both sides of this bridge under construction at Pudukottai and the drivers of all the vehicles crossing this spot have to manoeuvre their vehicles with extreme caution, the TNSTC bus driver could not give way for the car.

Agitated over this, the occupants of the car, including an advocate, picked up heated argument with the TNSTC bus driver after the bus reached the depot. In the melee, the driver was assaulted and admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. When the TNSTC employees, condemning the attack on their colleague, started flash strike and the passengers waiting for the bus around midnight were left in the lurch. After prolonged talks with the protesting transport workers, the strike was withdrawn.

“Even after this incident, the NHAI officials took no step for re-laying the service roads on both sides of the bridge under construction,” says a teashop owner having shop near the service road.

Mr. Shankar assured that the contractor had been asked to re-lay the service roads at the earliest to make this zone safer. “Moreover, the potholes on both sides of this stretch between Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi will be plugged soon,” Mr. Shankar promised.

When asked about the vehicles with fastag are being allowed via only one counter in the Vaagaikulam toll plaza, Mr. Shankar assured to look into the issue to make all the four counters as ‘fastag counters’.

The service roads near the bridge under construction on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway at Ponnaakudi near Palayamkottai is also in the pathetic condition. When this issue was brought to his notice, Project Director, NHAI, Madurai, Mathivanan assured that he would take immediate steps for ensuring motorable the service roads near this bridge.