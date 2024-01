January 02, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth launched road laying works in Palanganatham Nehru Nagar fifth and sixth streets on Tuesday. According to a press release, the Corporation earmarked ₹36.60 lakh to lay new roads in ward 73, zone 5 covering Nehru Nagar fifth and sixth streets and others. A bhoomi puja was performed where officials, the ward councillor and zone chairperson and others participated.

