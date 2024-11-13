Road users irked over bad condition of Kottar-Parvathipuram stretch

Road users are irked over dug-up roads and delayed restoration work on Kottar-Parvathipuram stretch in Nagercoil.

The road is one of the major throughfares of the city, and many shops and eateries are situated on both sides of the road. On such a busy road, the condition of the stretch from Collectorate to Chettikulam Junction is so bad that it poses a serious threat to motorists.

The situation went from bad to worse when a major portion of the road was dug up for laying underground drainage system (UGD) lines. Owing to this, the congestion gets worse during peak hours and weekends when people go for shopping.

“The patch work on the dug-up roads near the Collectorate is done with gravel, which poses a major threat, especially for two-wheeler riders at night when visibility is low, as it might lead to skidding of the vehicle,” says Arjun, a regular user of this road. The road restoration work must be expedited since it is an important arterial road, he says.

The road from Collectorate signal to Chettikulam junction is dug up on one side forcing the motorists to travel over the bumpy road. “The condition of the road becomes muddy and slushy on rainy days, compounding the risk factor,” says Arun, another commuter. This leads people to ride on the wrong side of the road which again makes traffic move at a snail’s pace during peak hours, he says.

Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna, when contacted, said ₹57 lakh had already been remitted to the State Highways Department for the relaying work and it will start soon.

An official from the State Highways Department said that tender for the work would be floated next week, and the restoration work completed within two months.