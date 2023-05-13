Road users face harrowing time on Lakeview Road in Madurai city

May 13, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

It is not uncommon to see Lakeview Road at K.K. Nagar in Madurai city in a shambles every few months, but things appear to be getting worse over the recent weeks.

The arterial stretch, which connects Anna Nagar and Mattuthavani, witnesses the execution of several developmental works. And this time, it is the laying of the underground drainage system.

Since the road, which is already punctuated with potholes, has considerably shrunk due to the project, the traffic bottlenecks during peak hours in the morning and evening cause major inconvenience to commuters. Add to that the commercial establishments, hospitals and eateries dotting the road, and the result is haphazard parking on the only side of the road that is accessible. What is more, the road also serves as a bus route.

“The digging began on the portion opposite to the Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani, a few weeks ago. ” says V. Raj Samuel, an auto-rickshaw driver who plies the road frequently. “One has to ride zig-zag between the median before reaching Anna Nagar signal since the two-lane road becomes single-lane at a few places. It is even tougher at night.”

He also points out that the dugout soil lay heaped on the sides of the road. “They must be removed immediately,” he says.

Stagnation of sewage at many places on the stretch have added to the woes of road users. “The 50-metre-long stretch ending at Sundaram Park, especially, is covered with algae and has become a hotspot for mosquito breeding,” say a shopkeeper on the road.

He notes that the roads were re-laid only a few months ago. “Now, to relay them, will mean further costs to the Corporation. Why cannot the civic body devise proper developmental plans and execute them without ending up doing double work and wasting people’s money,?” he asks.

At several places, wires protrude and a few trenches formed as a result of the digging have chunks of tar hanging over them. And with the slightest of nudge they may cave in, increasing the risk factor for unwary commuters.

N. Bharani, father of a five-year-old, says the foul smell and the dust have affected the ambience of Sundaram Park. “It is one of the few places in the city to unwind during weekends. Now, the bad approach roads and unhygienic conditions have ruined the atmosphere inside the park,” he rues.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon says the underground drainage works have neared 90% completion. “The burst in pipeline has been attended to and it is only rainwater that has stagnated. We have also allotted funds to relay a new road and the work will begin shortly.”