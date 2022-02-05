Road users expect better traffic diversion arrangements

Grade separator work on Theni Road moves at a scorching pace

The work on grade separator at Kochadai junction is in full swing. With the piling work over for the 20 pillars for half a km on Theni Road, the work on fixing pile caps has started from Mudakkusalai side. The bridge starts 200 metres ahead of Fenner-Theni Road intersection, turns left and goes beyond HMS Colony junction.

Now with the sub-structure work about to be completed, the superstructure work will start anytime, and if everything goes well, harried road-users can heave a sigh of relief in a few months. But the bridge has come to a point where the present diversion arrangements have to be overhauled.

Now, heavy vehicles coming from Theni side are diverted through Thoppur-Samayanallur four-lane highway and Melakkal Road to reach Kochadai. Light vehicles and two-wheelers use Doak Nagar Main Road. There is no restriction on vehicles going out of the city. Only that people have to skillfully negotiate the rugged path along the pillars.

Now with the bridge work reaching HMS Colony junction, the present diversion through Doak Nagar Main Road seems remote. One of the residents of the area, K. Murali, says the present traffic diversions came into being because of absence of an underpass at the junction of four-lane highway and Melakkal Road beyond Thuvariman.

The traffic police can explore the possibility of letting all outbound traffic through Melakkal Road so that people can turn left and take the underpass to Theni Road near Nagamalai Pudukottai. In the other direction, all vehicles can proceed through Achampathu and Virattipathu as usual. This way risk involved in the high volume of traffic turning right into Melakkal Road from four-lane highway can be eliminated.

The plan can be tweaked to allow two-wheelers and autorickshaws against the tide to Achampahu and Virattipathu, as not many cars come from there. The traffic police must prepare out a well-thought out plan to minimise the inconvenience of people.

Underground drinking water pipeline near HMS Colony junction got damaged leading to snapping of water supply on Friday. It must be ensured that it does not recur. A cement bags-laden van got stuck in one of the bumps of the road near TVS gate. Now that the pillars are up, a pucca road is to be laid on one side, it is learnt.