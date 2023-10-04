HamberMenu
Road to connect Pazhavoor PHC with four-lane national highway

October 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Tirunelveli, Suresh conducting an inspection on Wednesday.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Tirunelveli, Suresh conducting an inspection on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Suresh on Wednesday inspected the sites where new road, bridge, a commercial complex and Integrated Child Development Scheme office are to be built at Pazhavoor in the district

 The newly built primary health centre at Pazhavoor on an outlay of ₹90 lakh does not have proper connectivity from the village. Hence, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who is also the MLA of Radhapuram Assembly constituency, submitted a petition with the District Rural Development Agency for constructing the bridge across the Radhapuram Channel to connect the village and the PHC.

 Moreover, he also recommended the laying of a new road connecting Pazhavoor PHC with Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway so that patients could easily reach the hospital.

 Subsequently, Dr. Suresh inspected the spots where the bridge is to be built across Radhapuram Channel and the stretch along which the new road is to be laid.

 “The Speaker has assured the villagers that he would get Corporate Social Responsibility funds for constructing the bridge. Moreover, he has promised to renovate the Backward Class Students’ Hostel at Pazhavoor with CSR funds. Apart from this, the Speaker has sought funds from the Department of Mines for laying the road, constructing a ration shop and a commercial complex for Pazhavoor village panchayat. Hence, the Project Director of DRDA inspected the sites on Wednesday,” said Esakkiappan, president, Pazhavoor Village Development Committee.

 After inspecting the sites, Dr. Suresh assured the villagers that he would get permission from the Collector for starting the works at the earliest.

