Road Safety Week observed in Madurai

January 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

As many as 600 special buses are being operated with additional routes ahead of the Pongal festival, Supervisors have been appointed at major bus stands to ensure safe travel for passengers, said A. Arumugam, Managing Director, TNSTC, Madurai , on Thursday.

The Madurai division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation held awareness programmes as part of observing Road Safety Week at Periyar bus stand here on Thursday.

Mr. Arumugam flagged off the distribution of awareness pamphlets on road safety to TNSTC passengers, drivers and conductors, according to a press release. Road Safety Week would be held between January 11 and 17.

He added that awareness programmes aimed at safe commuting and preventing accidents would be held in bus stands at Tirumangalam, Melur, Usilampatti, Peraiyur, Tirupparankundram, Arapalayam and Mattuthavani.

In addition, special training through modern technology was imparted to the drivers of the TNSTC and private bus operators who have caused fatal accidents, he said.

TNSTC General Managers Raghavan and Samudram, Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) G. Mariyappan and D. Selvin and others were present.