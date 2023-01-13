ADVERTISEMENT

Road Safety Week observed in Madurai

January 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Road Safety Week being observed at Periyar bus stand in Madurai.

As many as 600 special buses are being operated with additional routes ahead of the Pongal festival, Supervisors have been appointed at major bus stands to ensure safe travel for passengers, said A. Arumugam, Managing Director, TNSTC, Madurai , on Thursday.

The Madurai division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation held awareness programmes as part of observing Road Safety Week at Periyar bus stand here on Thursday.

Mr. Arumugam flagged off the distribution of awareness pamphlets on road safety to TNSTC passengers, drivers and conductors, according to a press release. Road Safety Week would be held between January 11 and 17.

He added that awareness programmes aimed at safe commuting and preventing accidents would be held in bus stands at Tirumangalam, Melur, Usilampatti, Peraiyur, Tirupparankundram, Arapalayam and Mattuthavani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, special training through modern technology was imparted to the drivers of the TNSTC and private bus operators who have caused fatal accidents, he said.

TNSTC General Managers Raghavan and Samudram, Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) G. Mariyappan and D. Selvin and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US