ADVERTISEMENT

Road Safety Week observed in Dindigul

January 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

TNSTC officials creating awareness of road safety at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

As part of observing the 34th Road Safety Week held between January 11 and 17, the Dindigul division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) held awareness programmes here on Thursday.

As per the directions of Regional General Manager, Dindigul, M. Daniel Solomon, awareness pamphlets on road safety were distributed to the passengers, TNSTC drivers and conductors at the Kamarajar Bus Stand.

TNSTC bus trainers held awareness placards with slogans driving home messages and tips to prevent accidents and on keeping the roads safe for commuters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TNSTC Deputy Manager (Technical) G. Pandiarajan, Divisional Manager S.Pandiarajan and other were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US