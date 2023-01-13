HamberMenu
Road Safety Week observed in Dindigul

January 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
TNSTC officials creating awareness of road safety at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Friday.

TNSTC officials creating awareness of road safety at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

As part of observing the 34th Road Safety Week held between January 11 and 17, the Dindigul division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) held awareness programmes here on Thursday.

As per the directions of Regional General Manager, Dindigul, M. Daniel Solomon, awareness pamphlets on road safety were distributed to the passengers, TNSTC drivers and conductors at the Kamarajar Bus Stand.

TNSTC bus trainers held awareness placards with slogans driving home messages and tips to prevent accidents and on keeping the roads safe for commuters.

TNSTC Deputy Manager (Technical) G. Pandiarajan, Divisional Manager S.Pandiarajan and other were present.

