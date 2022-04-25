Road safety violators to pay hefty penalty in Thoothukudi

Failure to wear helmet, using cell phone while driving, rash driving and riding in groups and obstructing the flow of traffic will draw hefty penalty as the District Police is all set to intensify enforcement road safety rules across Thoothukudi..

Inaugurating the drive here on Monday in the presence of Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan, Collector K. Senthil Raj said motorists were being advised to follow road safety rules during the awareness campaign.

While a range of measures were evolved at monthly review meetings chaired by the Collector and the Superintendent of Police and implemented to prevent fatal accidents and create an accident-free district, lack of cooperation from road users was palpable.. Hence, the district administration and the police were jointly forced to initiate tough measures against violators.

Under the plan, 11 teams had been formed to monitor those who used cell phones while driving. “Those who violate this rule will be fined ₹1,000. If you get a call, halt your vehicle on the roadside, attend to the call and then move, which will ensure the safety of everyone. Else, the offender will end up in paying the fine,” Dr. Senthil Raj said after distributing awareness pamphlets to violators near Cruz Fernandez Statue here.

The Collector also warned motorists against rash driving and riding without helmet, a major violation that could be seen everywhere in the district.

The district administration and the police had jointly organised a range of events to appeal and create awareness among the public of the need to follow rules to ensure the safety of every road user. Since the official machinery had played its part effectively, now it was up to the public to respect the rules. If not, they would have to pay a hefty price – fine of ₹1,000 - for every road safety violation, he added.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam were among those who were present.