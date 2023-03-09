HamberMenu
Road safety rally organised

March 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), in association with Shanthi Driving School, took out a road safety rally in Palayamkottai here on Thursday to mark the International Women’s Day.

The rally was organised to create awareness of the need to follow road safety rules to ensure the safety of every road user and stress the need for driving responsibly.

Students from Sarah Tucker College, St. Xavier’s College, St. John’s College, Anna University, Annai Hajira College, Government Arts and Science College, Manur, participated in the rally, which was flagged off by S. Sameena, District Judge-cum-Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, Tirunelveli, near Palayamkottai bus stand, in the presence of C.P. Prabhakaran, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Regional Transport Office, Tirunelveli.

The rally passed through South Bazaar and VOC ground before reaching the starting point.

