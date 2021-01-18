Road Safety Month begins with awareness rallies

Collector V. Vishnu released road safety awareness pamphlets to driver in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The 32nd ‘Road Safety Month’ commenced here on Monday with awareness rallies and distribution of road safety pamphlets.

Flagging off the ‘Road Safety Month’ bike rally, District Collector V. Vishnu said a range of programmes would be organized to create awareness among the vehicle drivers about the need for strictly following road safety rules to ensure the safety of every road user. Awareness on wearing the helmets by bike riders, fastening of seat belts by the occupants of other vehicles, avoiding manoeuvring the vehicle under the influence of alcohol etc. would be created by distributing pamphlets by the government and the private agencies and voluntary organizations.

Mr. Vishnu also distributed awareness pamphlets to the vehicle riders and stuck black stickers on the headlights of vehicles. The vehicle rally that started at VOC Ground reached Vannarpet after traversing important roads of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), Tirunelveli City, Magesh Kumar, Regional Transport Officer Chandrasekar and others were present.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the awareness two-wheeler rally and distributed road safety pamphlets in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar.

In neighbouring Tenkasi also, Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the bike rally and stuck black stickers on the headlights of heavy vehicles in the presence of Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh. The Department of Transport personnel distributed road safety awareness pamphlets to the passengers of buses.