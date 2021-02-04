Road safety explained with mock exercises

Explaining the safety precautions to be followed by vehicle users, a team of firemen from the city fire station conducted a drill at the Regional Transport Office (North) here on Thursday.
As a part of the Road Safety Month being observed since last month, the Transport Department officials had organised the mock exercise in association with Fire and Rescue Services Department.
Explaining how to handle a fire accident in a public place, the team members said vehicle users must immediately alert the fire control room. In the event of a collision between two vehicles, the fuel might have spilled on the road. If so, people must guard themselves by staying away from the spot and should not try to douse the flames by pouring water, which could aggravate the situation. Only the foam used by fire personnel would control the fire.
They also demonstrated the use of gunny bags in times of fire accidents. Road safety rules were explained to those visited the RTO office seeking driving licence. Since traffic on city roads was increasing every day, self-discipline was the need of the hour, the gathering was told.
