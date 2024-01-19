Road safety awareness rally held in Tirunelveli

January 19, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Road Safety Awareness bike rally was held here on Friday as part of the ‘National Road Safety Month’ being observed since January 15.

Wearing helmet, over 300 bikers drawn from police and home guards departments, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Bell Group of Companies participated in the rally.

Flagging off the bike rally, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan said the prime objective behind organising the bike rally in connection with the road safety awareness programme was to encourage every bike rider to wear helmet without fail as it would avoid head injury, the prime reason behind fatality in bike accidents. Moreover, rash driving, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and violation of road safety rules would always result in mishaps including fatal accidents.

“Hence, the vehicle riders should always strictly follow the road safety rules to avoid accidents as it will be a huge loss to the families concerned and the society as well,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The rallyists, who started the procession at VOC Ground and went up to Vannarpet, distributed road safety pamphlets to the passers-by.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve Police) Kameswwaran, Regional Transport Officer Chandrasekaran, Motor Vehicle Inspector Prabhakaran were present.

