Road safety awareness programme held in RTO office in Thoothukudi

November 24, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Special medical camp under way at RTO office in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A road safety awareness programme was organised at the Office of Regional Transport Office here on Friday.

 Inaugurating the event, Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan appealed to the public to help accident victims by alerting the ‘108 Ambulance Service’ to rush the victim to the nearest hospital within the ‘golden hour.’

 “The police will never harass the Good Samaritans who save precious lives of accident victims. In fact the State government honours them with a cash award of ₹5,000 under the newly-launched ‘innuyir kaappom’ scheme meant for saving accident victims. So, the public should not run away from the accident spot without helping the victim,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

 The participants were explained about the services of ‘108 Ambulance’ and they screened for blood pressure, diabetes and eyesight.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, Joint Director of Health Services Vijaya and Deputy Director Porchelvan participated.

