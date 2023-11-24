HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road safety awareness programme held in RTO office in Thoothukudi

November 24, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Special medical camp under way at RTO office in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Special medical camp under way at RTO office in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A road safety awareness programme was organised at the Office of Regional Transport Office here on Friday.

 Inaugurating the event, Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan appealed to the public to help accident victims by alerting the ‘108 Ambulance Service’ to rush the victim to the nearest hospital within the ‘golden hour.’

 “The police will never harass the Good Samaritans who save precious lives of accident victims. In fact the State government honours them with a cash award of ₹5,000 under the newly-launched ‘innuyir kaappom’ scheme meant for saving accident victims. So, the public should not run away from the accident spot without helping the victim,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

 The participants were explained about the services of ‘108 Ambulance’ and they screened for blood pressure, diabetes and eyesight.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, Joint Director of Health Services Vijaya and Deputy Director Porchelvan participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.