Road Safety Awareness Clubs in schools, colleges

THOOTHUKUDI

The Road Safety Awareness Clubs will be created in all schools and the colleges as it will drastically reduce road accidents, especially fatal mishaps, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

After flagging off the ‘seatbelt awareness rally’ here on Thursday, he said the District Road Safety Committee, which was meeting regularly every month to discuss the measures to be put in place for improving the safety of every road user, was disseminating the need for strictly following road safety rules through a range of events like rallies, road shows etc.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently inaugurated a path-breaking scheme of giving free treatment to the accident victims for the first 48 hours until their relatives reaching the hospital. After organizing helmet awareness rally to ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders, the seatbelt awareness rally was being organized to urge the people travelling in cars to fasten their seatbelts without fail.

“If the occupants of the car do not fasten their seatbelts, the airbags will never open. Hence, even a simple accident may become fatal mishaps, which can easily be avoided by fastening the seatbelt. Hence, the rally is being organized today. Since the students can make greater and positive impact on their parents ‘driving habits’, we’ve decided to create Road Safety Awareness Clubs in all schools and the colleges,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

To highlight the need for fastening the seatbelts, 100 cars participated in the awareness rally and distributed pamphlets to the cars traversing Palayamkottai Highway, Thamizh Salai, VOC Salai and South Beach Road to reach Roche Park.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree participated.