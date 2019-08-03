Road safety awareness camp held

In an attempt to encourage bikers to use helmets and deter them from sticking stickers on number plates, Superintendent of Police R. Sakthivel, held an innovative road safety awareness camp at Dindigul town, on Saturday. The officer and his subordinates stopped two-wheeler riders without helmets and instead of imposing a fine on them, the offenders were made to buy a helmet at the camp.

Likewise, bikes with defective number plates were stopped and stickers and slogans were removed on the spot.

“Earlier we were distributing helmets with private partnership, but now we have made a person sell helmets to erring riders on the spot. Bike riders should realise the importance of wearing helmets. Some tend to not wear helmet even after having one. Now, we are also advising helmets for pillion riders. Likewise, we had members of the Mechanics Association at the camp to peel off stickers and set right defective number plates. The fees were paid by the riders directly to the mechanics. We will be holding more such camps in the rural areas of the district,” said Sakthivel.