ADVERTISEMENT

Road roko for free house site

Published - May 15, 2024 09:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the revenue officials for giving them free house sites on a land belonging to an individual, a group of people blocked the Tiruchendur highway here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Tamil Nadu Government gave free house sites to a section of the residents of Arockiyanathapuram on Palayamkottai outskirts three years ago. As the land allotted for free house sites belonged to an individual, the beneficiaries submitted petition to the revenue officials seeking allotment of sites from the government poramboke land.

 When the process got delayed, the agitated beneficiaries blocked the Palayamkottai – Tiruchendur highway on Wednesday causing serious traffic snarl on this busy road.

 After the revenue and the police officials held talks with the protestors and assured them that the free house sites would be allotted to them very soon, the protest was withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US