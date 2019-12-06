Road roko by residents protesting against stagnant rainwater

Condemning the delay in draining of the stagnant rainwater in their area, residents of a few colonies near the new bus-stand staged a road roko near the Fourth Gate on Friday.

After the recent downpour in the port town, the Corporation has deployed vehicles and motors to pump out the stagnant rainwater from residential areas that has paralysed normal life. Since the groundwater level had increased after the rains, the civic body’s efforts are being nullified by the aquifers.

As this issue has been sorted out to the maximum possible extent, vehicular traffic on the Tiruchendur Highway commenced on Friday.

Since the water stagnation problem is yet to be sorted out in Chinnakannupuram, Netaji Nagar, Thevar Colony, Annai Indra Nagar and Bharathi Nagar, a section of the residents blocked vehicular traffic near the Fourth Gate on Friday.

After the police and the Corporation officials promised the protestors of sustained action to drain the rainwater, the agitation was withdrawn.