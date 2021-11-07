Road repair works under way in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

Kanimozhi appeals to residents to stay indoors due to rain forecast

Thoothukudi district and Corporation officials began road patch work in wards and arterial intersections, including State highways, on Sunday.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Social Wefare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner Charusree and other officials inspected the repair works under way near St. Thomas School and Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai Road near Kamaraj College.

The officials said the week-long torrential rain in various parts of Thoothukudi city and district had damaged the roads. With the north-east monsoon having set in actively, they planned to do the repair works as a temporary measure.

As the potholes were huge and posed hardships to vehicle users, it was decided to fill them with concrete mix on a war footing. “Once the rain stops, we will go ahead with laying new roads,” a Corporation official said.

At a recent review meeting, the officials identified 57 roads within the Corporation limits and eight stretches on the State Highways as bad and requiring repairs.

The Corporation officials also said the public were welcome to lodge complaints about water stagnation and water-logging in their wards/streets with the zonal offices concerned.

Ms. Kanimozhi told reporters that public places, including bus stand and markets in the district, would also get attention when the rain stopped. She appealed to residents to stay indoors as the Meteorological Department had predicted rain for the next two to three days.