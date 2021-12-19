Road relaying work under way in many places across Madurai

Metalled and paver block roads being laid where UGD and other works were over

In a much-needed relief to vehicle users and residents of Madurai city, bad roads and pothole-ridden stretches in some wards in zones 1 and 2 would be relaid and the State government had earmarked ₹23.68 crore for the purpose, said Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said here on Sunday.

According to Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, it has been decided to lay new metalled and paver block roads in locations where drinking water connection works and underground drainage project had been completed. Ellis Nagar, Arapalayam, Tamil Sangam Road, Sundararajapuram, Perumal Teppakulam, Krishnarayar Teppakulam, Tamil Sangam Road, Chokkanathar Temple, North Krishnan Temple, Subramaniapuram and Kajimar Street had been identified for laying new roads. The work, which started two days ago, would be completed in about two months, he added.

The Corporation had received ₹23.68 crore through Capital Grant Fund and TN Urban Road Infrastructure Project Fund. With this, 148 stretches in the two zones would be completed in 60 days.

The officials said that as per the tender conditions, the roads shall be laid as per the norms.

Added wards

In the added wards of Madurai Corporation, which included some parts of Anaiyur and Sambakulam, and other roads in Madurai East Assembly Constituency shall be taken up for road laying, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy.

The northeast monsoon had battered many roads in the added wards where the engineers had very recently completed the UGD works. Many roads in P and T Nagar and other locations were not motorable leading to accidents.