Road rage in Thoothukudi: Case filed against two former Ministers

Published - October 15, 2024 10:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of alleged road rage, some cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnnetra Kazhagam, who were part of a convoy of former AIADMK Ministers S.P. Velumani and Kadambur C. Raju, assaulted a CSI Presbyter, N. Jegan, 35, at Muthiahpuram here on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Jegan of Pandaravilai claimed that while he was driving from Arumuganeri to Thoothukudi, his car was sandwiched by a few SUVs of the AIADMK cadre.

The SUVs did not allow his car to get out of the convoy. When the convoy reached the roundabout at Muthiahpuram at around 11.20 a.m., the vehicles stopped and some party members assaulted him. Mr. Jegan alleged the attack was instigated by the former Ministers.

Muthiahpuram police have registered a case for wrongful restraint, assault, rioting, using abusive words, hurting, and for criminal intimidation.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police John Albert said the case had been registered based on the complaint and further investigation was under way.

The injured was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan visited him.

