Road in Tirunelveli named after ‘Nellai’ Kannan

August 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Corporation on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal to name a road in the city after orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan at an extraordinary council meeting held here.

The move comes after an earlier council meeting held on July 27 adjourned without passing the proposal to name the road connecting Tirunelveli Arch and Kurukkuthurai Road in Tirunelveli Town as ‘Nellai Kannan Saalai’. When it was placed before the meeting, DMK councillor Shankar and a few others opposed it saying the council should not adopt it as Kannan had made derogatory remarks against the late Chief Minister and DMK chief M. Karunanidhi. Subsequently, the proposal was shelved.

“The earlier proposal was placed before the council for its formal nod following instructions from the government. Without knowing this, a section of DMK councillors opposed it and drew the wrath of party leaders and senior government officials. Hence, the same proposal was placed before the council’s extraordinary meeting held today,” said a DMK councillor.

When the proposal was read by Mayor P.M. Saravanan, the members passed it and the meeting ended within three minutes.

DMK member Ulaganathan wanted to record the council’s gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for naming the road after ‘Nellai’ Kannan. But the Mayor left the council hall without saying anything. Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said it could be recorded in the next council meeting.