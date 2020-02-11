Road fatalities in Madurai, Virudhunagar have come down

MADURAI

Human errors, failure to wear helmet, using mobile phone while riding/driving and drunk driving are the major reasons for fatalities due to road accidents in the State, according to Transport Commissioner Tenkasi S. Jawahar.

Addressing newspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Jawahar said Madurai and Virudhunagar districts had roads to a total length 7,000 km and 18.38 lakh vehicles, 16 lakh of which were two-wheelers.

The number of fatal accidents in these districts that was 1,102 in 2016 had come down to 661 fatalities in 2018. Defective road designs, mixing of slow moving vehicles from village roads into highways and lack of concentration by drivers were some of the causes for accidents, he said.

Stating that besides taking up road engineering works, black spots on roads in both the districts had been removed, he said use of road safety features like blinkers and barricades, and enforcement of road rules had led to reduction in accidents.

Traffic rule violators were fined and their licences suspended for three months, Mr. Jawahar said. If they continued to violate the rules after suspension of licences for three times, their licences were cancelled, he added.

Mr. Jawahar said electronic driving testing track had been set up in Karur district and 12 more such tracks were being planned across the State.

S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Pramod Kumar, Inspector General of Police, (Traffic and Road Safety), Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG, Madurai Range, Collectors T.G. Vinay (Madurai) and R. Kannan (Virudhunagar), Madurai Rural District Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan were present.