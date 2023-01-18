‘Road accidents take place when drivers show scant respect to traffic rules’

January 18, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Road accidents take place whenever drivers of vehicles and bike riders show scant respect to traffic rules. The loss of lives in road accidents causes irreparable damage to the affected families. Hence, every road user should strictly follow road safety rules to ensure the safety of every one of us, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

He was inaugurating a medical camp for heavy vehicle drivers organised by the Regional Transport Office here on Wednesday as part of Road Safety Week celebrations. He said several lakhs of passengers were travelling every day across the country with the hope that drivers of their vehicles would take them safely to their destinations as their family members were waiting to receive them.

Even though the Tamil Nadu Government was implementing several programmes to prevent accidents and introducing schemes such as ‘Innuyir Kaappom’ to save accident victims, the number of fatal accidents in the State remained high due to disregard for road safety rules by road users.

Though many awareness programmes were conducted, Thoothukudi district witnessed 373 fatal accidents in 2022, 394 lives were lost in 2021 and 324 lives in 2020. “A road accident takes place whenever drivers of vehicles and bike riders show scant respect to road safety rules. The loss of lives in road accidents causes irreparable damage to the affected families. Hence, every road user should strictly follow road safety rules to ensure the safety of every one of us,” Mr. Senthil Raj said.

He appealed to the drivers of heavy vehicles and riders of two-wheelers to strictly follow road safety rules for creating an accident-free Tamil Nadu.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said drivers of heavy vehicles, besides being teetotalers, should take care of themselves by undergoing periodic health check-ups so as to be attentive while driving, especially at night.

Drivers participating in the medical camp were screened for vision, blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, Deputy Director of Health Services Porchelvan and Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam were present.