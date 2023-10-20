Road accidents in Madurai city start from noon, says GRH doctor; drunk and driving tops list followed by rash driving

October 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Madurai

With around 165 fatalities recorded in Madurai city in 2023, till August to be precise, the number has doubled from the previous year with around 99 deaths.

While many reasons are being listed for the increasing number of accidents, drunk and driving tops the list.

K. P. Saravana Kumar, Head, Emergency Department, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said “Road accident cases usually increase in the afternoon starting from 12 to midnight and around 25% of the injured would be drunk.”

“This has become an usual phenomenon in the district and elsewhere,” he added. In the year 2023 alone, we have treated around 7,600 patients struck in road accidents and this keeps increasing every single year, he noted.

Road accidents in a city, inundated with motor vehicles become an unavoidable phenomenon, noted the police officials who try every possible way to regulate the vehicles.

With more than 250 vehicles getting registered every single day from the three Regional Transport Offices in Madurai, the infrastructure of the city designed for a few vehicles decades ago eventually becomes outdated, said police officials.

“Police officials and traffic regulations can only make certain changes to the already existing roads to prevent accidents, it is for the road users to act according to the traffic rules,” said D. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

“Educating road users is the need of the hour because, every single person using the road, whether it may be a biker or pedestrian, should be conscious and be aware of the vehicular movements to keep themselves safe,” he said.

A traffic police official said 32% of the accidents occur due to bikers not using the rear-view mirror. “Turning a car or bike randomly without checking the vehicles behind could end up in sudden confusion,” he added.

Every road user should obey traffic signals at intersections. For instance, when the amber light shows, it is a sign to slow-down and stop at the stop line as the light turns to red. Vehicles can cross the junction only when they see the green light. However, a majority of motorists’ tend to increase the speed on seeing amber, which results in freak accidents in mid-road with vehicles moving from the other direction.

Only little could be done by the police personnel to regulate the traffic, rest should be taken care by the road users. In a time when the reasons for the accidents are unpredictable, it is up to the individuals to follow basic safety procedures like wearing helmet, fastening seat belt, adhering to the road rules, among others to protect themselves.