Road accidents emerging as a major public health concern in India, say doctors

“In the total number of accidents in the country, about 80% of accident victims do not have access to medical care within the golden hour, while 30% of patients die before they reach the hospital,” said Narendra Nath Jena, Head, Department of Accident and Emergency, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr. Jena said that as per the official data, road accidents have emerged as a major public health concern in India, claiming over 19 deaths every hour and 53 accidents per hour which is a 9.4% increase when compared to the last year

It was absolutely essential to reach the accident victim in the golden hour, But unfortunately many of the ambulances are not well-equipped to save the victim. “To avert unnecessary fatalities, the focus must be in strengthening the network of well-equipped and advanced life support ambulances along with healthcare professionals exclusively trained in airway management, bleeding control, stabilising fracture and vital signs,” he said.

In addition to road accidents, occurrences in workplaces such as industries, farmlands, suicidal injuries have become common in the recent days, said Mohan, Senior Consultant, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology.

“Abdomen is the third most common injured part in most of the accidents and 25% of patients require immediate abdominal exploration,” he said. Adding to this, about 7% to 10% of trauma-related deaths are due to these injuries and the most frequently injured abdominal organs include the liver, spleen, kidneys and hollow viscus injury to the small and large bowel. Such patients require immediate laparotomy and thoracotomy.

Further, the doctors said head injuries would be prioritised over the rest of the injuries as many of the accident cases have internal bleeding. “This could cause clotting inside the head pushing the patient into a vegetative state,’ they added.

“Recently, a patient with severe head injuries who was picked up by the hospital’s ambulance was able to be saved through the immediate intervention of the healthcare professionals with the support of doctors who were virtually connected,” they pointed out.

With such innovations like virtual connectivity with doctors, the healthcare professionals in the ambulance could treat the patient with more confidence, they said.

