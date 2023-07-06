Road accidents caused by teens will destroy their lives, says Thoothukudi Collector

July 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

Parents should not allow their children below the age of 18 years to drive vehicles as the road safety violation would attract punitive police action and legal consequences besides often ending in fatal accidents, Collector K. Senthil Raj said on Thursday.

Addressing a road safety special meeting held at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School here, Dr. Senthil Raj said more than 70% of bike riders in Thoothukudi avoided wearing helmet despite knowing that the violation would attract penalty and showed scant respect for road safety rules. Another major problem was the under-aged teens riding bikes or driving cars, that too at high speed.

Since driving licence would be given only to applicants who have completed 18 years, parents should not allow their under-aged children to drive.

“If they cause any road accident, it will lead to filing of case by police, which will spoil their studies and chances of entering government service in future. Since most of the private firms now demand testimonials from reputed persons and the police before admitting the recruits into their company, road accident cases will certainly destroy these chances also. Above all, conviction in a road accident case will attract imprisonment of up to three years. Hence, the teens should behave in a responsible manner and parents should strictly instruct their children not to use the vehicles before getting driving license,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy appealed to bike riders with valid driving licence to wear helmet and carry only a pillion rider.

“While we use cover for mobile phones to prevent scratches or breakage in case of accidental fall, we refuse to wear helmets even though we know that a head injury is the worst reason for deaths in road accidents. Hence, both the rider and the pillion rider should wear helmets. And, the bikes are meant only for two riders as a third one will always cause an accident,” said Mr. Jegan.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, Inspector of Police (Traffic) Mayilerum Perumal, headmaster of St. Mary’s Boys Higher Secondary School Rev. Bro. Maria Joseph Antony and others participated in the meeting.