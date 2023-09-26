HamberMenu
Road accident claims life of Revenue official in Theni; family donates organs

September 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Special Correspondent
Health minister Ma. Subramanian pays homage to the body of T. Vadivel who’s internal organs were donated, at Chinnamanur in Theni district on Tuesday.

Health minister Ma. Subramanian pays homage to the body of T. Vadivel who’s internal organs were donated, at Chinnamanur in Theni district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

T Vadivel (43), who was working in the Revenue Department in Theni Collectorate, met with a road accident on September 23 and succumbed to his head injuries. The family members came forward to donate his liver and two kidneys among other organs, doctors in Apollo Hospital, Madurai, said on Tuesday.

Hailing the gesture, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association president Murugaiyan, general secretary Sankaralingam, Madurai district treasurer Gopi and other office-bearers and members said that the family of late Vadivel had set a model for others to emulate on organ donation.

They appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to donate ₹25 lakh to the legal heirs of Vadivel as the family would not be eligible for pension since he was covered in the new pension scheme.

The Apollo Hospital, in a statement, said that the organ donation served as a poignant reminder of the transformative impact that one selfless act can have on multiple lives. This generous contribution is expected to transform the lives of those receiving the transplants and underscores the power of organ donation in offering a second chance at life.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other senior officials from various departments paid their homage to the departed soul. The last rites were performed at Chinnamanur in Theni district, officials said.

