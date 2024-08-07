Rm.K.V. to launch naturally dyed new range of silk sarees for Deepavali; to have second showroom in Coimbatore

Textile retail giant Rm.K.V., having seven showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka besides online presence, is all set to open its second showroom in Coimbatore and launch a range of silk sarees in new pattern with natural dyes for Deepavali this year as part of its centenary celebrations.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Managing Director of Rm.K.V. K. Sivakumar said the new pattern silk sarees to be introduced for this Deepavali with natural dyes would be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000.

The upcoming second showroom at Coimbatore with 60,000 square feet will come-up at Gandhipuram, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar informed that Rm.K.V., having more than 200 handlooms around Arani in Tamil Nadu, had developed ‘Modernized Pneumatic Handlooms’ after 3-year-long research for minimizing the pedaling of the loom while keeping intact the traditional weaving techniques of silk sarees in handlooms.

“Even though we’ve patented it, we’ve submitted ‘Modernized Pneumatic Handlooms’ with Central Silk Board for popularizing this technique with all handloom weavers across the country, which will significantly increase handloom-woven silk sarees production. We’re still waiting for a positive announcement from the government,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

Director of Rm.K.V. K. Mahesh said silk shirts in pleasing shades and silk dhotis would also be introduced for this Deepavali.

After his Muslim friend handed over his textile shop on West Car Street in Tirunelveli Town as he could not repay the loan he had availed from Rm.K. Viswanatha Pillai, who was a labourer in Sri Lanka and started his rice shop in the island nation along with his friends, the latter entered the textile business and moved the shop to North Car Street.

“The humble beginning in 2024 (as per the oldest handwritten bill given by late Viswanatha Pillai) has grown now with 2,500 employees,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

As part of its centenary celebrations and National Handlooms Day, Rm.K.V. has organized an expo showcasing from dying to weaving of silk sarees in the basement of its showroom at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai.

Apart from this, handicraft makers from Jammu and Kashmir (shawls and aari embroidery), Nagaland (backstrap weaving), Himachal Pradesh (pine needle work), Madhya Pradesh (Bagh print), Maharashtra (warli), Rajasthan (phad painting), West Bengal (kantha embroidery), Assam (mask-making and silk), Karnataka (hase chittara), Andhra Pradesh (Venkatgiri jamdani), Tamil Nadu (silk sarees of Co-Optex and Pattamadai mats) and Gujarat (copper bells and Bhandani work) have displayed their products as part of this celebration.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurated the exhibition.

