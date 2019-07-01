Riverside project may devour common washing facility

It was a hot Monday morning. Washermen were sweating it out - slamming and thrashing the dirt off clothes at a common washing facility off the Vaigai in Pechiamman Padithurai near Simmakkal. But these washermen are a worried lot these days, fearing that the common washing facility could be razed any day soon to make way for Vaigai Riverfront Development project.

Around 250 families of washermen depend on this common facility, constructed by Madurai Corporation, for their livelihood. These people collect soiled clothes from households, hotels and launderers. “When we wash and press a piece of garment, we get a measly 5 rupees. But, since we do not know any other better paying job, we have no choice but to stick to this profession,” says M. Hemalatha, a veteran of 30 years.

The washermen say that around a month back, officials inspected their washing facility as part of a survey. “After the inspection, the officials told us that it might be pulled down. They did not clarify our doubts. We are all worried and clueless about the future of our livelihood,” says A. Periyasamy, caretaker of the facility.

As part of the Vaigai Riverfront Development project under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation has planned illuminated walkways and parks along the banks of the Vaigai river. Construction of a retaining wall along the river is also under way. “The beautification works along the Vaigai will take place at a distance of 14.6 metres from the retaining wall. Highways department will work on laying roads on either side of the river and encroachments will be removed for construction of the walkway,” says a senior engineer from the Corporation.

“Regarding the washing facility, we are not sure of its fate. A clear picture will emerge only after the evaluation of the survey,” he says.

“With the construction of the retaining wall, we will lose access to the river. Adding to this problem, the officials say the common washing facility is likely to be demolished. How can we continue in the profession when uncertainty looms large?” asks J. Valli, one of the washerwowen.

These people want another washing facility established in the vicinity before demolishing the existing one. “If we do not get an alternative facility, we will stage a protest against the project,” says Mr. Periyasamy.