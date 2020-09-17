Beaches and rivers deserted

‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ rituals, which would usually be performed along the Tamirabharani and on the beach in memory of ancestors, were not held this time as the huge public gathering had been prohibited in the wake of the pandemic.

People would gather along the 125 km-long Tamirabharani watercourse right from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal and at Tiruchendur beach to perform rituals.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish had asked the public not to gather along the Tamirabharani watercourse. So, people abstained from performing the rites.