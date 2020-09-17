Madurai

Beaches and rivers deserted

‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ rituals, which would usually be performed along the Tamirabharani and on the beach in memory of ancestors, were not held this time as the huge public gathering had been prohibited in the wake of the pandemic.

People would gather along the 125 km-long Tamirabharani watercourse right from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal and at Tiruchendur beach to perform rituals.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish had asked the public not to gather along the Tamirabharani watercourse. So, people abstained from performing the rites.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 11:15:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/river/article32633925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story