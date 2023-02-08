River linking project will be ready for inauguration by March, says Speaker

February 08, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As 90% of the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar linking project has been completed, the project which would take the surplus water of the perennial Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam, will be completed by March as announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inaugurating the ‘Puthumai Pen’ monthly assistance scheme for woman college students, Mr. Appavu said project, which was started in 2008 by then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on an outlay of ₹ 369 crore by digging 73-km-long flood charier channel, was inching towards its completion stage.

Even though the delay caused by the previous 10-year-long AIADMK regime had jacked-up the project cost to ₹ 872 crore, the present government led by Mr. Stalin had taken all measures to ensure the early completion of the project by allotting adequate funds. Hence, the project would be ready for inauguration by March this year, he said.

The Speaker noted that Mr. Stalin, who assumed office in May 2021 even as Tamil Nadu’s debt stood at over ₹ 5 lakh crore, had identified various ways for augmenting the government’s revenue to narrow the gap between its revenue and deficit. Hence, he could waive the crop loan to the tune of ₹ 7,000 crore while giving over a lakh free farm power connections within a year.

The crop damage compensation of ₹ 20,000 per hectare in the delta region due to unseasonal rains was much higher than the compensation of ₹ 12,000 a hectare given by the previous AIADMK regime, he said.