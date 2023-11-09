River-linking project to take six more months as land acquisition at tail-end area not yet over

November 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing project to link the Tamirabharani with Karumeniyar and Nambiyar for taking the surplus water of the perennial river to the dry regions of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts is likely to take six more months as lands in the tail-end region of the scheme have to be acquired from two individuals.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inspected the river-linking project works in the tail-end areas of the much-delayed scheme on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Arasoor near Sattankulam, he said that the scheme was sanctioned by the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, to take the Tamirabharani river’s surplus water going waste into the sea to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai, Radhapuram, Sattankulam and Udangudi.

The project envisages digging of a 73-km-long flood carrier channel to link the river with Karumeniyar and Nambiyar for benefiting 50,000 hectares of land. The project lies in cold storage since 2011. Though the DMK government had completed 50% of the work between 2009 and 2011 on an outlay of ₹205 crore, the work was not taken forward.

Demanding resumption of the work, farmers of these regions staged a protest and a case was also filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to press their demand. Following legal intervention, the work resumed towards the fag end of the previous AIADMK regime.

After M.K. Stalin of the DMK became the Chief Minister in 2021, he sanctioned sufficient funds for ensuring the early completion of the project. However, it was getting delayed as 4.12 hectare lands near M.L. Theri Main Pond, the last point of this project, had to be acquired from two individuals. They had challenged the government’s move in the court saying that the decision to acquire their land was not notified in the Tamil Nadu Gazette.

“Now, it has been published in the State Gazette and the court has also been informed. The land acquisition and digging of the channel up to M.L. Theri Main Pond will take another six months. So, barring this pond, Tamirabharani’ surplus water can be taken to all other irrigation tanks, including Suiveshapuram tank, Thinayioorani tank, Idaiyangudi tank, Nambiyar Dam and the miracle well near Thisaiyanvilai even today if water is released in the flood carrier channel from Kannadiyan Channel at Vellakuzhi beyond Cheranmahadevi,” Mr. Appavu said.

He said a new pond measuring 6.50 acres had been dug near Thisaiyanvilai to improve groundwater. As a channel for 150 metres for taking water to this tank had to be dug via a coconut grove, the government had given compensation for the coconut trees to be felled and for the land. So, the channel digging work would be completed within 15 days. It would facilitate storage of 1.51 mcft water.

A pond in Arasoor would also be deepened to 10 metres and a feeder channel would be dug for 200 metres, he said. “Since this channel has to cross private patta lands, we’ll hold talks with the owners for acquiring them,” he said.

