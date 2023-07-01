July 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Those who have lost land due to the Tamirabharani – Karumaenniyar – Nambiyar rivers linking project will soon get compensation for their lands acquired for this ambitious project.

Since 72-Km-long flood carrier channel is being dug to take the surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam by linking Karumaeniyar and Nambiyar rivers, lands have been acquired in 40 villages for executing this scheme. After the land acquisition in 30 of the 40 villages had been completed, ₹237 crore had been paid through bank accounts as compensation. Another ₹120 crore was required for the land losers of 10 villages including Muthumoththanmozhi, Thisaiyanvilai, Vijayanarayanam and Mannaarpuram villages alone.

According to District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, the special camps for disbursing the compensation to the land losers will be held in the Office of the Village Administrative Officers concerned between July 4 and 14.

Land losers in Muthumoththanmozhi, Thottaakudi, Ponnaakudi, Munanjipatti, Kasthurirengapuram and Vijayanarayanam villages will get the compensation on July 4 and Kuravankulam and Urumankulam land losers will get the compensation on July 5.

July 6 has been allotted for land losers of Mela Seval, Alwaneri, Thidiyoor, Ramakrishnapuram and Ilangulam villages and land losers of Chinthamani and Kovankulam village will get the compensation on July 7.

Kozhumadai and A. Sattankulam on July 11, Mela Thidiyoor and Thiruvambalapuram on July 12, Piraancheri, Moolaikkaraipatti, Puthukkulam, Ramakrishnapuram and Kumarapuram on July 13 and South Veeravanallur, Moolaikkaraipatti, Tharuvai, Kaadankulam, Thirumalaapuram and Ittamozhi on July 14 will get the compensation.

The rightful owners of the lands acquired for the project or their legal heirs should submit the documents required – patta, encumbrance certificate, title deed, parent documents, death certificate and legal heir certificate in case of ancestral property, bank passbook copy, photocopy of Aadhaar card – during the special camps to be organised for getting the compensation.

Special arrangements have been made for giving death certificates, legal heir certificates and patta copy to the land losers if they submit the documents required, Dr. Karthikeyan said.