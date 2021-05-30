Rise in fresh cases in rural Madurai

Tirupparankundram has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases among the 13 blocks in the district

There has been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Madurai in May as compared to April. The data obtained from the district administration shows that the active cases in rural Madurai was 3,248 as on May 28.

According to the data, Tirupparankundram recorded the highest COVID-19 positive cases among the 13 blocks of the district. It was followed by Madurai East and Madurai West. Among the 13 blocks, T. Kallupatti had recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases.

According to officials, earlier nearly 80% of the positive cases would be recorded in urban areas and the rest in rural areas. But now the cases recorded in rural areas have increased to 40%.

Among the nine town panchayats, Paravai recorded the highest number of cases. It was followed by Vadipatti and Sholavandan.

Poor compliance to COVID-19 safety precautions and crowding in villages even during the intense complete lockdown were some of the major reasons for the rise in cases in rural areas, said an official from the district administration. “Awareness must be created among villagers about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.

Screening on

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar said that door-to-door screening of residents with Influenza like Illness symptoms and conducting tests was under way in villages for the past four days. “"This helps in early identification and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. This also helps in breaking the chain of transmission of the infection,” he said.

Dr. Arjun Kumar added that Mini COVID-19 Care Centres set up at 100 villages across the district would provide early treatment to patients.