‘Rise in edible oil prices due to customs duty hike hits traders, households’

The increase in the basic import tax on crude and edible oils by 20% had caused a sudden increase in prices of oils in retail shops. This might increase the prices of food items in eateries and restaurants, said V. Krishnamoorthy, secretary, Madurai Oil and Oil Seeds Associations.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Krishnamoorth said the tax increased from 0% to 20% would hit most of the lower income households depending on imported oil products like palm oil, sunflower oil and soybean oil.

“The import duty which was last modified in 2022 after the start of the Ukraine – Russia war was a relief to the traders as the import duty was made 0% from around 5%. This brought down the prices significantly, but again making it 20% will hit households and businesses,” he added.

Crude palm oil, which was imported mostly from Indonesia and Malaysia, crude soybean oil, imported mostly from Argentina and Brazil, and crude sunflower oil, imported mostly from Russia and Ukraine, would witness an increase in prices.

“With the information available, about 30 lakh tonnes of oil is in stock with the importers, so the prices should be unchanged for 40 to 50 days. The Centre has also instructed the importers to maintain the Maximum Retail Price of oils until stocks imported at lower basic customs duty were exhausted, but the importers have already increased the prices,” he noted.

He said the Centre could announce the increase in import duties at least a month in advance to avoid panic among the traders and stocking of goods by the importers and the wholesale traders.

K.B. Lakshmikanthan, a retail oil trader, said the price of palm oil went up to ₹110 per litre from ₹90, and the price of sunflower oil rose to ₹130 from ₹105.

“The imported oils are mostly used by hotels and eateries, so the prices of food items will increase. Vanaspati, a combined product of three oils – palm oil, sunflower oil and soybean oil — used mostly for bakery items and other regular food items too, would be increased,” Mr. Lakshmikanthan said.

He said groundnut oil and sesame oil which were sold at ₹350 and ₹160 per litre, respectively, had not been affected as they were mostly produced indigenously. The price rise would affect mostly the working class people who preferred imported oils, he said.

