Rise in deliveries performed in GRH during lockdown

Madurai

03 November 2020 09:54 IST

66 deliveries were performed on a single day on July 2 and October 22

A total of 9,879 deliveries were conducted from April to October at Government Rajaji Hospital here during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is 1,471 more deliveries when compared to the deliveries performed during the same period last year.

A press release from Dean J. Sangumani said 8,408 deliveries were performed last year. Head of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology N. Sumathi said many critical cases were referred to GRH from several government hospitals and private hospitals in South Tamil Nadu during the pandemic.

Interestingly, 66 deliveries were performed on a single day on July 2 and October 22. Dr. Sumathi said this was the highest number of deliveries performed on a single day in the past seven months. The hospital had been performing deliveries throughout the lockdown period, including for those who tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 266 deliveries were conducted for COVID-19 positive women during the pandemic.”We have a separate team of doctors to handle deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women at the COVID-19 speciality wing of the GRH,” said Dr. Sumathi.