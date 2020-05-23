Rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai

Madurai district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day as a total of 33 people tested positive on Friday, according to the media bulletin. However, 32 of 33 cases were persons who reached Madurai from other States.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Collector T. G. Vinay said that some of these patients were natives of other districts and will be cross-notified to their respective areas later. According to the bulletin, a total of 29 people from Maharashtra, one person each from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi tested positive. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till date stands at 224. Of the total number of positive cases, two transgenders tested positive. Till date, five transgenders have tested positive across Tamil Nadu. As on date, there are 111 active cases. According to the bulletin, two persons were discharged from the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Virudhunagar

The district saw the highest spike in number of positive case on Friday with 26 persons and all had come from other States. Among them, 14 had come from Maharashtra and 12 from New Delhi. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 95 and active cases have crossed the 50-mark with 52 persons admitted to hospitals. A total of 43 patients have been discharged. All fresh cases were admitted to the Government hospital in Sivakasi.

Collector R. Kannan said tests have been conducted for all those kept in quarantine facilities. “Results of over 400 persons were awaited,” he said.

Theni

With five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Theni district crossed the 100 mark. Officials said that three among them were admitted in Theni Government Medical College Hospital and two in Cumbum Government Hospital. One among the five had gone to Telangana and returned to the district recently. His samples were taken at the check post. With regard to other four persons, they were in contact with a person, who tested positive and returned from Koyambedu recently. Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said random sampling was intensified. On Friday, 136 samples from Muthalapuram, which has been identified as containment zone, were sent for test.

A 70-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus after he tested positive, died in the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. Doctors said the patient was admitted on May 10. Records suggested that he had diabetes and blood pressure. He was in contact with some COVID-19 patients in his area before admission. As the condition deteriorated, the patient died. Steps will be taken to perform the last rites as mandated by the Health Ministry. This death was second casualty in the isolation ward as a woman had died a month ago. According to doctors, 52 patients are undergoing treatment till date at the isolation ward.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram district, the number of persons testing positive crossed the 50 mark. A 32-year-old woman from Keelakarai, her 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter tested positive. Similarly, a 47-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 53 years from the same area tested positive. A lone 23-year-old man from Sayalkudi also tested positive. Besides, six others, who returned from Kolkata recently tested positive when they were screened at a check post.

There was a lone case of a male testing positive and he had returned from Andhra Pradesh. He has been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. There was no fresh case in Sivaganga district, where the total active cases remained at 29 and 13 among them were discharged. The lone positive case from Dindigul was a lorry driver from Batlagundu who had returned from Andhra Pradesh.

Tirunelveli

While Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts did not record any fresh case on Friday, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts had 18 and 9 cases respectively. Of 18 new cases in Tirunelveli district, which has 271 positive cases, 17 were returnees from Maharashtra. In Thoothukudi, 3 of the 9 cases were from Mumbai and the tally is now 144.

“We expect number of positive cases in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts to continue to swell. This is not a good sign as it will lead to community transmission of this infection,” said a senior doctor. As of now, Tirunelveli has 177 active cases undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital while Thoothukudi stands second with 108 patients. Tenkasi district stands third with 32 cases and Kanniyakumari district has 24 cases undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.