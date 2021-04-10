Rise in COVID-19 cases in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

10 April 2021 21:10 IST

After recording 13 to 24 number of positive cases in the last four day, Virudhunagar district on Saturday reported a quantum jump as 55 persons were tested positive.

With this the number of active cases has risen to 178 as nine more patients got discharged from hospitals.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district till date is 17,100 with a discharge of 16,689. According to media bulletin, 233 persons have lost their lives ever since COVID-19 outbreak was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Health Services (Virudhunagar), A. Palanisamy said that fever camps were being intensified in all areas where positive cases were being reported.

Contact tracing was being held and swab samples taken from people in the neighbourhood and those who were found in contact with the positive patients, he added. Besides, the people in those areas have been advised to go for vaccination as it will help them to develop immunity.

Aged people should not venture out. Similarly, those with comorbidities, like diabetes and hypertension should avoid crowded places.

People of all ages should wear mask whenever they come out of their house and they should frequently wash their hands with soaps or sanitisers. “This will help prevent them from getting infected,” Dr. Palanisamy said.