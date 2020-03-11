‘Rise in chronic kidney disease among youth due to poor lifestyle’

Ahead of World Kidney Day, doctors at Madurai Kidney Centre and Transplantation Research Institute and Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) on Wednesday expressed concern over rise in the number of youngsters diagnosed with chronic kidney disease each year due to poor lifestyle.

At a press meet, Centre and Institute director and chief nephrologist T. Dhinakaran said chronic kidney disease slowly creeped up on individuals without any major symptoms. “It is important to keep in mind that patients who cannot undergo transplant need to be on dialysis.”

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) a home-based procedure, would help patients with the disease. It involved taking out waste from the body with the help of a cleansing fluid called dialysate put into the lining of the belly through a catheter. Through the tube, the fluid was then alternately washed in and out of the abdomen drawing out the impurities. Thus, in this form of dialysis, blood was not pumped out of the body. It could be performed by the patient or family member after proper training and involved minimum complications.

“The only aspect to keep in mind is that adequate hygiene needs to be maintained. Thorough hand washing needs to be done to reduce the risk of infection as much as possible,” he said.

K. Sampathkumar, senior consultant nephrologist, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, said: “The therapy prescribed to patients should be such that it is gentle, effective and provides acceptable quality of life to the patient. PD has the potential to make the complex procedures of dialysis simpler for patients.”

There was a need to include PD in the National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) so as to address the ever-increasing cases of chronic renal failure, he added.