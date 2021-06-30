Rise in admissions in government schools in Madurai

There is an increase in the number of students being admitted to government schools in Madurai district for this academic year.

Teachers attribute the spike to students shifting from private schools to government institutions due to financial constraint caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan says that more students are being admitted to government schools for all classes since commencement of admissions from June 14. “There is a spike in the number of transfers from private to government schools.”

The lockdown imposed due to the second wave of COVID-19 has caused severe financial crisis. “Many of them have either lost their jobs or have not received income for many months. Hence, they are unable to pay the high fees collected in private schools. As a result, many have shifted their children to government schools,” says said A. K. Suresh, Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Pothumbu.

In addition, many parents are unwilling to pay higher fees for online classes in private schools, he adds.

The introduction of 7.5% reservation for government school students in NEET admission has also encouraged many to opt for government schools, points out S. Murugan, District Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers Association.

“The introduction of reservation has instilled confidence among government school students of securing an undergraduate medical seat," he added.