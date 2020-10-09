Rise in admission to Corporation schools

A teacher of Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School updates the number of admissions done this academic year.

Good quality of education is provided, says Educational Officer

Madurai

A total of 6,307 students have been newly admitted to Madurai Corporation schools till date for this academic year. There has been an increase in the number of new students being admitted to Corporation schools when compared to last year, say officials.

There are a total of 15 higher secondary schools, nine high schools and 40 middle and elementary schools in the city within the purview of Madurai Corporation. The data provided by Madurai Corporation shows that 1,832 boys and 4,475 girls were admitted to Corporation schools this year.

Corporation Educational Officer P. Vijaya attributed the rise in the number of admissions in Corporation schools to the good quality of education provided at these schools. “It is important to note that the new number of admissions for Class 11 have increased in many Corporation schools,” she said.

One of the main reasons for the rise in the admission rate is that many students, who were earlier studying at private matriculation schools, had moved to Corporation schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Headmistress of N.S.S.B. Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School P. Meenakshi.

“The pandemic had financially affected many families and parents were unable to pay the high school fee charged by private schools. This year many students opted to study in English medium sections,” she says.

The quality of education provided at Corporation schools is on par with that of private schools, adds Ms.Meenakshi.

Apart from the academics, the Corporation schools have many programmes that focuses on the holistic development of students, said R. Murugeswari, Headmistress of Kasturibai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School.

The HCL Foundation, along with a few non-governmental organisations, is conducting programmes for students in several Corporation schools. Ms. Murugeswari says that the 'Happy Schooling' programme, which focuses on the mental well-being of students, has helped to reduce instances of bullying among students and have reduced their stress levels too.

“The student parliament that is functioning at schools help to improve the leadership skills of the students,” she adds.