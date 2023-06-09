Ring Road, the new crime spot

June 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Three incidents of crime against women along Ring Road between Chintamani tollgate and Melur Road on three consecutive days this week has proved that Inner Ring Road is not so safe, especially for women.

The worst among the incidents was the rape of a middle-aged woman off Ring Road near Chintamani on Thursday. When a woman confronted a stranger squatting on the compound wall of her house, he pushed her in to the house and sexually assaulted the widow. He also robbed her four-sovereign gold chain, cash and a mobile phone.

Even as the Madurai district police were investigating the case, the staff at the private hospital where she was admitted came up with another complaint.

Only the previous night, a woman employee suffered an attempt on her modesty by a stranger. “The man, aged around 30 to 35 years, had attempted to pull the woman by her clothes. As the victim got some help from people around the bus stop at around 7 p.m., the perpetrator fled the scene,” a police officer said.

Only after the employees knew about the sexual assault, the hospital staff came forward to reveal the incident which had occurred the previous day. Keeraithurai police have issued a receipt for community service register.

In another incident, reported on Wednesday, a 24-year-old employee of an IT company on the Ring Road near Pandikoil was robbed of her jewels by three unidentified persons. The woman had boarded an autorickshaw to return home at around 5.30 p.m. The driver, who was not wearing his uniform, and two persons who were sitting as passengers threatened her and snatched her gold chain and ring.

The incidents reveal lack of adequate highway patrolling on the Ring Road. “Already the Ring Road is poorly-lit except for the junctions,” a police officer said.

The private hospital has sought the city police to beef up security along the Ring Road.

