Rights of Hindus have been denied by DMK Govt.: BJP

The rights of Hindus were being denied under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime in Tamil Nadu, said former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pon. Radhakrishnan.

He was addressing a protest organised by the party near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple seeking permission for devotees to offer prayers in temples on all days of the week.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that fake secularism was being followed in Tamil Nadu.

He appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to allow devotees in to temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. “The DMK should not commit a sin by denying Hindus their right to worship in temples,” he said.

Taking credit of India coming out with COVID-19 vaccine and also exporting the same to other countries, he said that protecting human rights was also important along with saving human lives during the pandemic.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the DMK government should be thrown out for not respecting the sentiments of the people. The DMK was involved in anti-Hindu activities, he said.

Party leaders P. Saravanan Mahalakshmi, K. K. Srinivasan, Maha. Suseendaran, and cadres from Virudhunagar took part in the protest.