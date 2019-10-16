Right to vote is valuable: High Court

MADURAI

After the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday was informed by a petitioner that 113 villages covered under Nanguneri Assembly constituency were planning to boycott the byelection as their demands were not met, it observed that the right to vote was valuable.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Rajkumar, founder-president of Tamilar Viduthalai Kalam, who sought a direction to police not to harass the protesters for putting up black flags in their houses and public places.

The villagers wanted the State to fulfil their demand of recognising seven sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalar. The petitioner, representing the villagers, said the police were trying to restrain the villagers from continuing their protest and had asked them to remove the black flags.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani asked the petitioner’s counsel if the people were informed of the consequences of boycotting elections. Unless they exercised their franchise, their voices would not be heard, it said.

The court further said there were other means to highlight their demands. It directed the authorities concerned to remove black flags from public places and left it to the villagers to remove them from their houses.