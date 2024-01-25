ADVERTISEMENT

Right to vote for all did not come in an easy way, says Virudhunagar Collector

January 25, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The right to vote might look very ordinary for youngsters these days, but the same right was not extended to all citizens of the country and the women were denied this right 75 years ago, said Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan.

Addressing students at the 14th National Voter’s Day programme held at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College near here on Thursday, the Collector said that the path of democracy which the country has crossed is very hard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After 2000 years of monarchy, the country got democracy that treated everyone, right from the President of the country to the last man in the remotest village as equal.

All those who are aged 18 years get the right to vote. And this right is equal to all.

Stating that election was a significant aspect of democracy, Mr. Jayaseelan said that Election Commission was laying stress on two important issues. One was to prevent voters being lured with cash and gifts and two, to prevent someone from exercising their franchise.

These two issues should be addressed in the forthcoming election for Lok Sabha, the Collector appealed to the students.

The students who have got the right to vote should realise their responsibility and should be firm on casting their votes without fail.

The Collector distributed prizes to winners of various competitions held in connection with National Voters’ Day like placard making, song, quiz and dance.

Earlier, he flagged off a two-wheeler procession at Sattur Taluk office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US